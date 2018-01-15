Did Kris Jenner Confirm Kylie’s Pregnancy On ‘KUWTK’? — She’s Being ‘Exploited’

Kris Jenner seemed to drop another major hint that Kylie Jenner is pregnant on ‘KUWTK’. Here’s why fans are convinced this was confirmation!

Kylie Jenner, 20, struggled with a disloyal employee on the Jan. 14 episode of Keeping Up With The Kardashians. Although the reality star wasn’t seen in the episode, she was featured via a phone call to mom, Kris Jenner, 62, in which she expressed fear that a staff member was taking photos of her in her home. “I really feel bad for Kylie because there’s always somebody that’s trying to exploit a certain situation,” Kris said to the cameras. In this case, it definitely seems like this “certain situation” could be Kylie’s pregnancy. After all, she’s been VERY careful to avoid being photographed over the last several months, so if a staff member was trying to get photos of her baby bump, it would definitely be a touchy situation. FOR MORE ON KYLIE’S PREGNANCY, LISTEN TO OUR PODCAST HERE.

“To have somebody in her own home trying to snap pictures they shouldn’t be snapping is really, really stressful,” Kris added. “You want to be able to trust the people that you’re surrounded by, but we have to really be on alert at all times, and that’s extremely upsetting when you feel like you can’t be in your own bedroom and bathroom.” Of course, Kris didn’t mention the pregnancy specifically, but viewers are convinced that this comment was her way of offering up another hint.

News that Kylie and Travis Scott were expecting their first child together broke in September, but in the four months since, they have not commented on the news. However, Kylie’s sister, Khloe Kardashian, finally confirmed her pregnancy in December, and by the beginning of January, she revealed she was six months along. Kylie is reportedly due in February.

