Kris Jenner Gets An Ear Job After Kim Teases Her About Her Long Earlobes

The Kardashians aren’t rookies when it comes to getting some work done, but on the most recent episode of ‘KUWTK,’ Kris Jenner took plastic surgery to a whole new level.

Khloe Kardashian, 33, wasn’t the only Kardashian/Jenner with big news tonight! During the most recent episode of KUWTK that aired on Jan. 15, Kris Jenner, 62, shocked fans when she decided to get an ear job. Yes, you read that correctly. Kris explained to Kim Kardashian, 37, that after years of obsessing over her “large” earlobes, she decided it was time to take action. To both Kim and viewers everywhere, Kris’ “problem” seemed absolutely hilarious. “Can you believe your cutting your f***ing ears off,” Kim asked jokingly. Watch the video below!

Fortunately, for Kris, her ear surgery went well, and she’s a brand new woman without flappy ears. Cheers to that! Many fans live tweeted their reactions to the hilarious earlobe situation. “@KrisJenner getting earlobe surgery is TV I never knew I NEEDED. #KUWTK,” one user tweeted. Another fan was confused by the story line. “Am I the only one that finds it weird af that they mixed @KhloeKardashian pregnancy storyline with @KrisJenner earlobe insecurity storyline?” I guess it’s just more reason for us to keep up!

In addition to Kris’ surgery the episode was full of surprises, well…kind of. Khloe finally announced her pregnancy! Wahoo!! The reveal was extremely cute, and caught everyone by surprise! Now, we’re just waiting on Kylie Jenner, 20, to reveal hers!

