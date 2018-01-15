Kourtney Kardashian Poses in Sexy Lace Lingerie As Scott & Sofia’s Romance Heats Up In Mexico

Kourtney Kardashian sizzles on social media, as Scott Disick and Sofia Richie soak up the sun in Mexico! Kourt stunned in this selfie in sexy, lace lingerie!

New year, new boyfriend, same ole sexy Kourtney Kardashian! The mother of three — Mason, 8, Penelope, 5, and Reign, 3 — is hotter than ever and her latest selfie proves it. Kourt, 38, took to Instagram and Snapchat on January 14, where she posed in a sultry lingerie top. The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star made sexy look so casual with a cat filter, which gave her ears and a cute, pink collar. Check out her selfie, below!

Kourt’s latest snap came in the midst of her ex, Scott Disick, 34, and girlfriend, Sofia Richie‘s, 19, romantic getaway to Mexico. The couple — who has a 15-year age difference — are vacationing at his family friend and Girls Gone Wild creator Joe Francis‘ private beachside estate, Casa Aramara, in Punta Mita, Mexico. The two arrived via private jet on Saturday morning [January 13] and headed straight for the pool and hot tub, a source told E! News. “They spent all day laying out side-by-side relaxing and watching the beach,” the insider said. “Scott was sipping on water and was very mellow. Joe was around and they hung out and talked with him for a bit, but then he left them alone for some private time. Scott and Sofia went in the hot tub and kissed and made out. Scott gave Sofia a massage and they had their arms wrapped around each other. They didn’t shy away from PDA even when Joe was around.” The pair reportedly indulged in meals cooked by a private chef, and they had a butler on hand to wait on them.

Scott and Sofia “are very happy together, always cracking each other up and laughing together,” the source revealed. “They are always having fun.” The pair have been jet-setting all over — Having vacationed in other parts of Mexico, Venice and Miami. They also spent New Year’s in Aspen with Paris Hilton, 36, and her fiancé, Chris Zylka, 32. Scott and Sofia were first romantically linked back in May 2017, at the Cannes Film Festival. However, as the rumors heated up, Sofia was adamant that she was not dating Scott. But, times have changed, and now they’re Instagram official!

And, speaking of Instagram official, so is Kourtney! After months of downplaying her new relationship with model and former boxer, Younes Bendjima, 24, Kourt finally started to open up about him late last year. She met Younes on the night of Kim Kardashian‘s Paris robbery, which occurred on October 3, 2016. Kourt has said that Younes was incredibly protective of her on that terrifying night, despite that being their first meeting. They’ve been inseparable ever since.

HollywoodLifers, do you think this is Kourtney’s hottest selfie yet?