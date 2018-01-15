Kourtney Kardashian’s ‘Grossed Out’ By Scott Disick Encouraging Sofia Richie To Look Like Her

Have you noticed how similar Sofia Richie’s style is to Kourtney Kardashian’s? If so, you’re not alone!

As much as we hate to admit it, Sofia Richie’s recent style has been eerily close to Kourtney Kardashian’s. From the dark hair, rocker t-shirts and duck lip selfies, we can’t deny the similarities. Could Scott Disick, 34, be to blame? Kourtney is convinced that Scott is purposely trying to replace her with Sofia. “Kourtney is well aware that Scott has been influencing Sofia in all of her styling choices and it is creeping her out big time. Kourtney is disturbed by Sofia who she thinks is too young for Scott and who Kourt feels is slowing morphing into a mini, younger version of Kourtney, a source close to Kourtney tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY.

“Kourtney feels like because Scott has so badly failed at their relationship, that the father of her children is trying to replace her and he can only do that with someone who is younger, more innocent. Scott is pretty open about how much he loves to guide Sofia’s beauty decisions and Sofia is eager to please and trusts his choices. But whenever Kourtney sees Sofia with a new hair color, style or clothing choice imitating her style, Kourtney is both grossed out and bothered… she thinks the whole thing is weird,” the source continued.

Although we don’t completely agree with Scott wanting to make Sofia a version of Kourtney, we can understand it. After all, Kourtney is the mother of his three children Mason Dash Disick, 8, Penelope Scotland Disick, 5, and Reign Aston Disick, 3. Kourtney and Scott have a lot of history together, and maybe it’s just too hard for Scott to shake!

