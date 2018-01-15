Khloe Kardashian’s 24 Most Gorgeous Pregnancy Photos: See Her Glowing Maternity Pics

Khloe Kardashian is one glowing mama to be! We’ve got her pregnancy photos where she is absolutely shining in her maternity style.

It may have taken Khloe Kardashian nearly six months to confirm that yes, she is pregnant and expecting her first child with boyfriend Tristan Thompson, 26. Ever since her epic Dec. 20, 2017 revelation on Instagram, she’s been rocking her baby bump for all the world to see. She says that she hasn’t started wearing actual maternity clothes just yet and is wearing figure hugging fabrics that allow her growing belly to shine. Khloe also loves rocking comfy sweater dresses for the winter chill and is loving every minute of impending motherhood. We’ve got all the glowing pictures from her pregnancy.

The reality star has been working out like a fiend, yet claims that she’s been getting an even bigger booty because of her pregnancy weight gain. As a result, Khloe says she’s taken sister Kim’s maternity advice and has been wearing coats or dusters everywhere she goes to cover up her backside while still allowing her beautiful baby bump to be the center of attention. She absolutely glowed in an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live! in a navy blue mini-dress with a cutout neckline and a long-sleeved duster to hide her rear. Koko did the same when she appeared on Ellen in a tight white halter-minidress and wore a matching duster hanging from her shoulders. See all of Khloe’s most gorgeous pregnancy photos, here,

Of course the most gorgeous pregnancy photo of all was when she revealed that she was expecting, showing off a black and white pic of her bare bump, clasping it with her hands while Tristan cradled it from behind her. Just days later she rocked a custom-made glittery silver body-hugging jumpsuit at mom Kris Jenner‘s annual Christmas Eve bash. For New Year’s she donned a tight black cocktail dress with her beautiful bump on display. For when she’s out and about in her everyday life, Khloe has opted for comfy black sweaters or oversized tops with leggings or thigh-high boots. Unlike her pregnant sister Kylie Jenner, 20, Koko has loved every minute of showing off her baby bump once she confirmed the big news. We can’t wait to see how she continues to slay her pregnancy style until her baby arrives in early spring.

HollywoodLifers, check out our gallery of Khloe’s most beautiful pregnancy pics and tells us which look is your favorite.