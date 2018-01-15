Kevin Spacey Accused Of Blasting Security Guards With The N-Word On ‘House Of Cards’ Set

Kevin Spacey’s is facing racism accusations after allegedly calling security guards the ‘N’ word on the ‘House of Cards’ set. We’ve got the details.

Actor Kevin Spacey, 58, became a virtual Hollywood outcast after over a dozen men came forward with sexual misconduct and assault allegations against him in Oct. and Nov. of 2017. While it was enough to get him fired from Netflix’s House of Cards, now there are new accusations that in addition to being an alleged sexual predator, he’s also an alleged racist! Earl Blue, 51, the head of VIP Protective Services, has broken his five year silence to claim that Spacey refused to talk to black security guards and even called them “n***ers” while his team worked on season one of the Netflix series back in 2012. Blue says that he complained about it to producers, and later his company wasn’t asked back for season two and his $1.1 million contract wasn’t renewed.

Blue revealed to the Daily Mail that he heard the actor tell his personal security manager, “I don’t want n***ers watching my trailer,” when he noticed there were black security guards protecting it. He also said that Spacey went so far as to not even acknowledge the very presence of black members of the security team. Blue told the DM that he voiced his concerns about it to the set managers but was told, ‘That’s just the way he is; we’ve got to keep him happy.” For five seasons Spacey starred as the lead character Frank Underwood on House of Cards and Blue says that everyone referred to him as “The Powers That Be” because he wielded so influence over the production.

Blue’s business has provided security for other HBO shows in the past and he said that at the end of the first shooting season he was told that the producers were pleased with VIP Protective Services’ work for the show. Yet their $1.1 million contract was not renewed as the show went into its second season. He says he’s now going to sue Spacey because his firm — which has over 40 employees — has suffered the loss of business to the tune of millions of dollars since the House of Cards fallout.

‘I was a tremendous fan of the man but now I am disgusted by him. I lost faith that I am in the right job after the contract was terminated. I questioned myself for months. What could I have done differently? ‘Then I came to the realization that I did everything I was supposed to do, I was just dealing with a racist man. I sat on it for four years because I believe in confidentiality, but when it comes to the point where people are being harmed, enough is enough. I realized he was getting worse and worse,” he told the DM. His set supervisor Eric Lyles, 47, backed up Blue’s claims to the publication.

Netflix so far has not commented on Blue’s allegations. Spacey’s reps dropped him following the sexual assault allegations and he has not yet spoken out on the new accusations about racism. HollywoodLife.com has contacted his attorney to see if the actor has a response to the claims.

