Are The Jonas Brothers Reuniting? Why Fans Are Convinced A Reunion Is Happening

The band might be getting back together! Fans are freaking out over a potential Jonas Brothers reunion, and so are we!

Dreams really do come true! The Jonas Brothers have fans in a frenzy after reactivating their Instagram account on Jan. 15. Could a reunion tour be on the way? We’re hoping so! Many fans took to Twitter to share their excitement. “I really am not even ready or emotionally prepared for a Jonas Brothers reunion I will cry the whole time, ‘who’s that girl crying during ‘that’s just the way we roll’ this isn’t even an emotional song’ it’s me,” one user Tweeted. Another fan tweeted, “If the Jonas Brothers ever did a reunion show, I’d just give them my whole entire bank account because you better believe I’ll be getting meet & greet and buying every single merch item that’s available. Even if I already have.” Now, that’s dedication!

The Jonas Brothers officially split in 2013, and their last post to their Instagram account was on July 22, 2013. So, you can completely understand why this is such a huge deal! The brothers: Nick Jonas, 25, Joe Jonas, 28, and Kevin Jonas, 30, have since all launched solo careers. Kevin is happily married to Danielle Deleasa, 31, and they have two kids: Alena Rose Jonas and Valentina Angelina Jonas. Both Nick and Joe have kept up with their music. Nick recently released a track titled, “Remember I Told You,” featuring Anne-Marie and Mike Posner.

If the Jonas Brothers are planning a reunion, we’re sure it will be a great one! During their prime, the brothers won the T-Mobile Breakthrough Artist Award at the American Music Awards in 2008, and they were even nominated for a Grammy in 2009! We can’t wait to see how this all plays out! Stay up to date with HollywoodLife.com for more details on their potential reunion.

If the Jonas Brothers ever did a reunion show, I’d just give them my whole entire bank account because you better believe I’ll be getting meet & greet and buying every single merch item that’s available. Even if I already have it. — jonas news. (@JonasConcerts) January 14, 2018

I really am not even ready or emotionally prepared for a Jonas Brothers reunion I will cry the whole time, “who’s that girl crying during that’s just the way we roll this isn’t even an emotional song” it’s me. — ; (@ashIeyjonas) January 14, 2018

MY BANK ACCOUNT IS NOT READY FOR A JONAS BROTHERS REUNION BUT I AM — brit🌷 (@itsbritx) January 16, 2018

I’m a 25 year old adult woman but if the Jonas Brothers are doing a reunion you best believe I’ll be there singing my heart out to Burning Up like I’m 15 again and I will have NO shame. — Morgan Looney (@MorganxLeanne) January 16, 2018

I was ignoring all these “theories” about a Jonas Brothers reunion but they just reactivated their Instagram…??? pic.twitter.com/96jg0U3v1b — caroline ✨ (@yoCaroline) January 16, 2018

