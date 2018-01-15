Jill Zarin Devastated Over Husband’s Death: ‘Words Cannot Express The Hole In My Heart’

With a heart racked with grief over Bobby Zarin’s death, Jill Zarin said she would ‘never forget’ her beloved husband. The ‘ROHNY’ star said she would continue ‘to honor you and make you proud.’

“Rest In Peace my love,” Jill Zarin, 54, wrote on Jan. 14, a day after announcing that her beloved Bobby Zarin, 71, had lost his battle with cancer. “Words can not express the hole in my heart. Bobby taught me what true and deep love is. Thank you my love for sharing your life with me…for raising [Jill’s daughter, Allyson Shapiro] as if she was your own, being an amazing father and grandfather and teaching me how to be a better person. You inspire those around you to be the best they can be. I will never forget you.”

“Your legacy lives on through your beautiful children and grandchildren,” she added, vowing to continue to “raise money and awareness” for the International Thyroid Oncology group. Bobby, the founder of Zarin fabrics and a real estate developer, was diagnosed with thyroid cancer in 2009, according to Entertainment Tonight. He underwent radioactive iodine treatment and ultimately had his thyroid removed, but it was revealed in 2013 that the cancer had spread to his lungs. Sadly, Jill announced in 2016 that he had developed a brain tumor. He underwent surgery and Jill celebrated his “recovery” in 2017, but sadly, he ultimately would succumb to the horrific disease.

“I will continue to honor you and make you proud,” Jill promised her late husband. “You taught me so many lessons. I will turn the lights off when I leave a room and try not to lose my keys! Lists! Yes I will make lists now that you can’t remind me.” Through her sadness, Jill made sure to thank to the “friends, family and fans” who have send their love and condolences during this heartbreaking time. The death of Bobby was enough for Bethenny Frankel, 47, to put aside her drama with former best friend Jill to write a sweet tribute to her late husband.

“The messages bring tears to my eyes and will continue reading them all in the coming weeks,” she wrote. “I will continue my tribute in the coming days and weeks and if you want to share anything please leave messages. Tomorrow is the funeral so I will sleep now. Love Jill”

Our thoughts are with Jill and Bobby’s family, friends and loved ones during this heartbreaking time of loss.