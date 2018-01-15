Dolores O’Riordan Dead: The Cranberries Lead Singer, 46, Dies In London

Dolores O’Riordan has died. The Cranberries Singer was just 46 when she passed away in London, while with her bandmates. Here’s what we know.

The Cranberries lead singer, Dolores O’Riordan, died on Monday, January 15, in London, according to TMZ. She was 46. Dolores and her bandmates — Fergal Lawler, Noel Hogan, and Mike Hogan — were in London for a recording session when a rep for the band told the site that she died “suddenly.” A statement from her publicist said: “The lead singer with the Irish band The Cranberries was in London for a short recording session. No further details are available at this time. Family members are devastated to hear the breaking news and have requested privacy at this very difficult time.”

The Cranberries — an Irish rock band former Limerick in 1989 — rose to fame in the ’90s, after Dolores joined the group. They’re known for international hits such as “Zombie” and “Linger”. They went on to sell 40 million records worldwide. In 2017, the group announced they’d be going on tour with shows slated for Europe, the UK and the US. However, The Cranberries were forced to cancel the remainder of their European dates due to issues with Dolores’ health. The band’s website described the issues as Dolores having back problems.

She recently took to Twitter under The Cranberries account to let fans know that she was “feeling good” over the holidays. “Hi All, Dolores here. Feeling good! I did my first bit of gigging in months at the weekend, performed a few songs at the Billboard annual staff holiday party in New York with the house band,” she wrote on December 20, 2017. “Really enjoyed it! Happy Christmas to all our fans!! Xo”

The singer is survived by her three children who she had with her ex-husband, Don Burton. Dolores and Don, who was the former tour manager of Duran Duran, split in 2014 after 20 years together. Dolores released two solo albums while The Cranberries were on hiatus. They got back together in 2009.

Our thoughts are with Dolores’ friends and family during this difficult time.

HollywoodLifers, leave your thoughts in the comments.