Did Zayn Malik Get A Tattoo Of Gigi Hadid?: Fans Convinced Her Eyes Are Inked On His Chest

Well, what do we have here? Did Zayn get a tattoo of Gigi Hadid’s eyes on his chest? — That’s the question rocking the internet after fans pointed out this ‘new’ tattoo!

While some fans were gushing over Gigi Hadid‘s loving tributes to Zayn Malik for his 25th birthday on January 12, others were questioning the seemingly new ink on his chest. In a boomerang image Gigi, 22, posted to Instagram, Z was shirtless with just an oversized blazer and jeans on. And, while his abs and good looks were on full display, the tattoo of a female’s eyes on his chest was too distracting not to launch an investigation. The tattoo in question looks a lot like Gigi’s eyes, and fans are convinced it is indeed her face inked on his chest. It looks like Zayn will never be without his leading lady, literally. Check out the image below, and let us know what you think in the comments!

Although it’s evident that G and Z’s love is forever, tattoos are forever as well. But, luckily it’s pretty easy to cover up the ink that you wished you hadn’t gotten. And, that’s what Zayn did when he split with his ex-fiancée, Little Mix singer, Perrie Edwards, 24. Back in August 2016, fans noticed the ink on Zayn’s arm, or lack there of, was a bit different. Gigi posted a photo of Zayn on Snapchat and a large portion of his right arm that used to feature a sketch of Perrie Edwards was no longer there. A lot of other ink had covered up his ex’s face. Zayn and Perrie, who first started dating around early 2012, split in August 2015. And — coincidence or not — the ink of her face was gone exactly one year after they broke up.

Despite the outpouring of love for the apparent tattoo of Gigi’s eyes, there were mixed reviews about it. Check out what fans had to say about Zayn’s tattoo.

did zayn deadass get a tattoo of gigi’s eye does the boy ever learn — s (@babienh) January 13, 2018

These look like gigi’s eyes 👀 pic.twitter.com/eXCTECJrQB — Zayn&Gigi News (@ZigiFacts) January 12, 2018

zayn is literally the perfect example of not learning from your mistakes https://t.co/SaYEq0IOy5 — sandra (@louistomIinsan) January 13, 2018

To all the people coming @ zayn for getting gigi’s eyes tattooed on his chest don’t y’all about it or attack him about it it’s his body he can tattoo whatever tf he wants 🙄❤️ — 🦋 (@Hadiqaa_nx) January 13, 2018

zayn really got a tattoo of gigi’s whole ass eye did he not learn his lesson last time pic.twitter.com/g5TvoMswIh — cat (@angeItour) January 12, 2018

HollywoodLifers, so, what do you think?