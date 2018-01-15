Cardi B Proves Offset Definitely Won Her Over With Tattoo Of Her Name: ‘I Want Who I Want’

Cardi B ‘has options,’ but she’s choosing to stay by her man’s side! She’s been brushing off rumors that Offset cheated, but it looks like she’s approved of his ‘Cardi B’ tattoo…

Cardi B, 25, and Offset, 26, continue to remain a united front despite the ongoing reports which claim he has been cheating. “I got options but i want who i want,” Cardi tweeted on Monday morning, January 15, reassuring fans that she knows what she’s doing when it comes to her relationship. Cardi’s tweet came after Offset got her name tattooed on his neck [as seen below], also reassuring fans that his committment lies with her. But, the real question is, who are Cardi’s other options?

The couple’s relationship has been put to the test ever since Offset proposed back in October 2017. The Migos rapper has been at the center multiple alleged sex scandals, including the most recent one involving Celina Powell. The Instagram model came forward on December 28 to claim that Offset is the father of her unborn baby, a girl. Powell even provided ultrasound photos, which she later claimed looked like Offset as a child. The rapper quickly denied the claims and had his lawyers serve her with a cease and desist letter. However, Powell is sticking by her story, and demanding that he undergoes a DNA test. In the midst of the drama, HollywoodLife.com spoke with Powell, who said she is “1000%” positive that Offset is the father of her baby, adding that she and the rapper met back in February 2017 at a music festival.

I got options but i want who i want 🤷🏽‍♀️ — iamcardib (@iamcardib) January 15, 2018

The cease and desist letter — which Powell says she is not worried about it — apparently demands that Powell stops claiming Offset is father of her child. The letter also contains claims that Powell was trying to extort Offset for $50K. Powell has since fired back telling us, “I called his lawyer three times and I emailed him back that I’m not doing that if he doesn’t take a DNA test. I said if he does the DNA, I’ll never post about him again and he didn’t reply so…” she said. “I hope they finally break up so I can do this DNA test,” Powell added about Offset’s relationship with his fiancée Cardi B. She claims she is about six months along in her pregnancy, which is going “well.”

Offset and Cardi B have yet to directly address Powell’s claims.

