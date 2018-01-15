Jill Zarin Supported By Bethenny Frankel & More ‘RHONY’ Cast Members At Husband’s Funeral

That’s what friends are for! Jill Zarin’s ‘Real Housewives of New York’ co-stars were there for her at the funeral for her late husband Bobby. See pics from the funeral here.

Gone, but truly not forgotten. Following the devastating death of Bobby Zarin to cancer at the age of 71, friends of his widow Jill Zarin, 54, came out in droves at his funeral on Jan. 15 to support her during this extremely difficult time — especially her co-stars on The Real Housewives of New York City. Bethenny Frankel, 47, arrived to the solemn event held at Riverside Memorial in New York City fashionably wearing a black hat, jacket and gloves along with some stilettos. Bethenny and Jill might not have always been on the best terms, but the two former enemies put aside their differences for the sad day. Sometimes tragic life events puts everything into perspective! Also in attendance were ROHNY‘s Kelly Bensimon, 49, Sonja Morgan, 54, and more. Check out all of the attendees in our gallery above!

We reported earlier how utterly heartbroken Jill Zarin was over the death of her husband. She wrote, “Words can not express the hole in my heart. Bobby taught me what true and deep love is. Thank you my love for sharing your life with me” and admitted that his “legacy lives on through your beautiful children and grandchildren.”

Right after the news of his passing, Bethenny took to Instagram to remember Jill’s late husband by posting a moving tribute to Bobby. The sweet social media tribute included some of Bobby’s best sayings, including, “Here’s to those who wish us well. All the rest can go to hell.” Our hearts continue to go out to Jill and the rest of Bobby’s family and friends during this tough time.

HollywoodLifers, do you think Bethenny and Jill have finally reconciled? Let us know your thoughts in the comment section below!