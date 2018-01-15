Bernice Burgos Reportedly Dating Migos Rapper Quavo: Finally Moving On From T.I. & Tiny Drama?

On to the next? It looks like Bernice Burgos may have a new man in her life, and you’re never going to guess who it is! See the pic.

New year, new man! It’s safe to say that Bernice Burgos, 37, may have finally moved on from T.I. , 37, and Drake, 31! The gorgeous model was spotted out with Migos rapper, Quavo, 26, on Jan. 14. The pic posted by, Tea Tenders LLC, shows Bernice and Quavo looking pretty comfortable inside a crowded club. Quavo was rocking “blinged” out jewelry with shades, and Bernice wore a sexy black bodysuit and simple jewelry.

Before we get too excited, Tea Tenders posted another photo of the potential couple captioned, “Wait guys, false alarm lol. Apparently the reason #BerniceBurgos has been seen around #Quavo is because she’s actually his friends ‘friend.’ Damn, I was kinda rooting for her & Quavo, that would’ve been Lit for her.” Aww! Nevertheless, it’s good to see Bernice back on the dating scene even if it’s not serious. If you don’t already know, Bernice had a brief fling with T.I. back in 2017.

Their relationship was kept pretty quiet because she was his alleged side piece. However, the “couple” did make a few public appearances including one to Meek Mill’s 30th birthday celebration. We previously reported that Bernice and T.I. seemed to have a “passionate” connection, but that all ended when he decided to rekindle things with his estranged wife, Tiny, 42.

