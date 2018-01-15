Bella Thorne Celebrates Vintage Lingerie In Bra, Garter & Stockings

Bella Thorne just took us back in time with this 1950’s-inspired lingerie photo! The actress sizzled in a vintage bra and underwear with voluptuous curls!

Bella Thorne, 20, knows how to have fun on set! The actress posted a photo [as seen below] from one of her many ongoing projects where she was dressed in 1950’s-inspired lingerie. She stunned in a cream-colored, silk lingerie set — a matching bra and underwear set, garters and thigh high stockings. To top off her vintage look, Bella rocked big and bouncy curls. “Look at that silly little smile. You could say I like set ;)” she wrote next to the photo. It’s unclear which project Bella was working on, however, it could have been for her role in Freeform’s Famous In Love. In the series — which is on its second season — Bella plays Paige Townsen, an aspiring actress who lands a role in a massive feature film titled, “Locked”.

It’s good to see Bella smiling, just days after she admitted she was sexually abused until age 14. The former Disney Channel star opened up about her past on Sunday, January 7, while voicing her support for the anti-sexual misconduct Time’s Up fundraising campaign. “I was sexually abused and physically growing up from the day I can remember till I was 14..when I finally had the courage to lock my door at night and sit by it. All damn night. Waiting for someone to take advantage of my life again,” she wrote. “Over and over I waited for it to stop and finally it did. But some of us aren’t as lucky to get out alive. Please today stand up for every soul Mistreated.” Her admission came one month after she tweeted a response to a person’s comment, where she confirmed she was molested as a child. Bella confirmed that Disney did not play a part.

Bella also made headlines on January 11 when she was slammed by actor, Rob Lowe, 53, on Instagram. It all started when Bella tweeted, “F–k u 101 to Santa Barbra. I’m missing my boyfriend’s first date on his tour :(((“. As you may know highway 101 was shut down due to the deadly storms and mudslides in the Santa Barbra area, which destroyed homes and businesses, killing at least 20 and injured many.

Lowe reposted the actress’s tweet on Instagram, commenting, “This attitude is why people hate celebrities/Hollywood. Bella, I’m sorry you were inconvenienced. We will try to move out our dead quicker.” Bella has yet to respond to Lowe’s post. However, her boyfriend, Mod Sun, 30, had this message for Lowe — “I thought you was cool, man. Out here being whack,” the rapper said in an Instagram Story early Friday, January 12, tagging Lowe in his post. “It’s quiet as f—k over here for, Rob Lowe. Quiet as f—k.”

