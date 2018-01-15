Barack Obama & More Remember Martin Luther King Jr. On His 89th Birthday

On Martin Luther King Jr. Day, stars and politicians, like Barack Obama, are celebrating his life on Twitter. See their tweets here!

Today, January 15, on what would have been Martin Luther King Jr.‘s 89th birthday, our politicians and stars are honoring the iconic civil rights leader in the way that will reach the largest audience: on Twitter. It’s also been 50 years since Dr. King was assassinated in Memphis, Tennessee, by James Earl Ray. Former president Barack Obama delivered one of the most poignant statements about Dr. King so far: “Dr. King was 26 when the Montgomery bus boycott began. He started small, rallying others who believed their efforts mattered, pressing on through challenges and doubts to change our world for the better. A permanent inspiration for the rest of us to keep pushing towards justice.”

Beautiful. Rep. John Lewis was Dr. King’s friend, and fought alongside him during the civil rights movement. He tweeted several times about his late colleague, including personal photos from that era. “Today, Dr. King’s legacy is a guiding light. As we push and pull for a more just and more equal society, Dr King’s campaigns against war, against poverty, against racism show us that love is the universal value of a society at peace with itself. # goodtrouble,” he wrote.

While President Donald Trump did not tweet (at this time) from his personal Twitter account about Martin Luther King Jr. Day, he did release a statement from the White House, as well as deliver a weekly address released online (see below). “Dr. King’s peaceful crusade for justice and equality opened our Nation’s eyes to the humbling truth that we were very far from fulfilling our obligation to the promises set forth by our forebearers [sic].”

Dr. King was 26 when the Montgomery bus boycott began. He started small, rallying others who believed their efforts mattered, pressing on through challenges and doubts to change our world for the better. A permanent inspiration for the rest of us to keep pushing towards justice. — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) January 15, 2018

Dr. King was my friend, my brother, my leader. He was the moral compass of our nation and he taught us to recognize the dignity and worth of every human being. #goodtrouble pic.twitter.com/2OdUL5clIa — John Lewis (@repjohnlewis) January 15, 2018

"Dr. King's dream is our dream. It is the American Dream. It's the promise stitched into the fabric of our Nation, etched into the hearts of our people, and written into the soul of humankind." pic.twitter.com/tyUZGTecDY — The White House (@WhiteHouse) January 15, 2018

Today we honor Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. & his service to this great country. I am honored to be First Lady of a nation that continually strives for equality & justice for all. #MLKDay — Melania Trump (@FLOTUS) January 15, 2018

Happy #MLKDay, Y’all! My favorite King quote…

"A man dies when he refuses to stand up for that which is right. A man dies when he refuses to stand up for justice. A man dies when he refuses to take a stand for that which is true." -Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. #bydhttmwfi — LeVar Burton (@levarburton) January 15, 2018

Dear Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., I Thank GOD for your life, your heart, your dignity, your sacrifice, your spirit, your charm, your dreams + your light that you used to Better all mankind. You helped the world to see we are All GODs Children connected by the thread of humanity. — COMMON (@common) January 15, 2018

"The ultimate measure of a man is not where he stands in moments of comfort and convenience, but where he stands at times of challenge and controversy ." – Martin Luther King, Jr. #mlkday #whynot pic.twitter.com/lL8wXMW0HL — Russell Westbrook (@russwest44) January 15, 2018

“I have decided to stick to love… Hate is too great a burden to bear.” – Martin Luther King, Jr. Happy Birthday to one of the greatest inspirations this world has seen. #MLK pic.twitter.com/1k2n5filJD — Steve Harvey (@IAmSteveHarvey) January 15, 2018

The arc of the moral universe bends toward justice, but it doesn’t get there on its own. “In the end, we will remember not the words of our enemies, but the silence of our friends.” Martin Luther King, Jr. — Sally Yates (@SallyQYates) January 15, 2018

