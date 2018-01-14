Gigi Hadid Showered Zayn Malik With New Electric Guitar & Sexy Bedroom Attire On His 25th Birthday

Zayn Malik turned 25 on Jan. 12, and it looks like Gigi Hadid made his birthday super special! Get the EXCLUSIVE details!

“Zayn [Malik]’s birthday was pretty chill, just like he wanted it to be, he really tries not to party too hard these days—but, Gigi [Hadid] spoiled him like crazy, of course! She made him breakfast in bed, and bought him a ton of presents, including loads of pairs of his favorite Tommy Hilfiger undies, and an amazing Trevor Wilkinson equipped electric guitar that he’s been raving about for ages,” a source close to the singer told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “They had a really lovely day just lazying around at home, and then they went to a party for Zayn in the evening. It was pretty much the perfect birthday, and Zayn loved every minute of it. He’s so crazy about Gigi, their relationship is really solid, they really work well together and they are total soulmates.”

It definitely looks like these two had a great time together for Zayn’s 25th on Jan. 12! While going out to dinner in New York City that night, they even coordinated outfits! They both wore long, black coats and paired their looks with futuristic glasses for very strange, but also really cool Men In Black-inspired ensembles. Earlier in the day, the supermodel even gushed about her boyfriend on social media for his birthday! She posted a cute video of her and the former One Directioner on Instagram with a caption that not only told him this would be his year, but that she’s also proud to be by his side. Aww! These two really can’t get any cuter!

