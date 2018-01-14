Scott Disick Posts Sexy Bikini Pic Of Sofia Richie After She Channels Kourtney With Hair Makeover

Ooh la la! Scott Disick took to Instagram to post a stunning photo of his lady love Sofia Richie in a bikini with her new darker shade of hair. See the pic here!

Scott Disick, 34, proudly showed off his current younger sexy lady, Sofia Richie, 19, when he posted a photo of the new brunette strutting her stuff in a bikini to his Instagram on Jan. 13. The gorgeous pic features Sofia with her hair up while wearing sunglasses and standing on some rocks with the sun in the sky and the ocean behind her . “Water,” Scott captioned the simple yet beautiful snapshot. With Sofia’s blonde locks now brown, we can’t help but be reminded of Scott’s ex and mama to his children, Kourtney Kardashian, 38! We all know Scott likes women of all hair colors and ages so we’re not going to say Sofia’s new hair color is the reason for his attraction, but we admit it does suit her well! Check out some of Scott & Sofia’s best pics together here!

These two have seemed to be having the time of their lives together in the past few months and it’s not slowing down! From shopping trips to romantic getaways, they appear to be happy and in love, which is especially different for Scott, who is often seen having fun casual encounters with women at clubs and parties. Who could forget his famous women-filled trip to Cannes?! We can’t say for sure on whether or not Scott will go back to his old ways, but we’re thrilled that at least for now, he seems to be having an exciting time with Sofia!

When Scott’s not frolicking with Sofia, he’s been making headlines with his friend Tyga, 28. The reality star has reportedly been trying to pitch his own reality show that will include his rapper friend trying to find love and the people closest to him in his life, including Sofia! Now we’d love to see that!

