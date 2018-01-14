‘SNL’: G-Eazy & Halsey Kiss & Cuddle While Performing Their Hit ‘You & I’

Did it just get hot in her?! Halsey was joined by her BF G-Eazy on the ‘Saturday Night Live’ stage for a white-hot performance of ‘You & I’! Check it out!

Talk about starting the new year off right! Halsey just performed a smoldering version of “You & I” alongside her boyfriend G-Eazy, 28, on Saturday Night Live and we are totally breathless! First, the performance began with the rapper kissing on her neck behind a pane of glass as she sang to him and it just got better from there! The 23-year-old pop songstress rocked a stunning LBD as she passionately sang to her man! At one point, she even began to start undressing him and we are here for it! There’s no denying that this couple’s chemistry is palpable!

This astound performance follows closely on the heels of SZA‘s, 28, equally insane visit to Studio 8H on December 10 where she treated fans to delightfully soulful takes of her tracks “The Weekend” and “Love Galore.” And let’s not forget Dave Grohl, 48, and the rest of the Foo Fighter’s amazing Christmas medley during their Dec. 17 visit! Just the thing to get us in the holiday spirit! Needles to say, Halsey’s edgy performance is par for the course this season! Head here for loads more pics from season 43 of the hit comedy show.

As diehard fans know, Halsey and G-Eazy are crazy about each other and they are NOT keeping their feelings to themselves! And, according to our sources, their romance has really changed the songstress’s outlook! “Halsey has never felt this good with a relationship,” a source told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “She is in serious love with G-Eazy… It’s just that everything is so easy for lack of a better word with him, because he is so cool, talented and funny and everything just makes sense because instead of being individuals they are without a doubt a couple and are completely there for each other.” Awww!

HollywoodLifers, did you love G-Eazy and Halsey’s performance as much as us?! Tell us your thoughts and reactions in the comments section below!