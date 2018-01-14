Kim Zolciak-Biermann & Kandi Burruss Traded NSFW Insults In Nasty Feud — See Tweets

This just got ugly! Kim Zolciak-Biermann and Kandi Burruss were throwing mud on Twitter as the newest episode of ‘Real Housewives of Atlanta’ aired! Here’s how it went down!

Although there was plenty of drama surfacing on the latest episode of Real Housewives of Atlanta on Jan. 14, even MORE drama was erupting online! Kandi Burruss, 41, took aim at Kim Zolciak-Biermann, 39, for talking about her in the episode and let’s just say things escalated quickly! “I’m sick of these b*tches lying on me,” Kandi wrote as the episode aired. “@KimZolciak I have NEVER wanted your or your box. And stop swearing on your kids while you’re telling lies. Lying ass b*tch. Somebody’s really searching for a permanent peach here… This is my house. You’re just a visitor! PSA: stop lying @KimZolciak!”

Of course, Kim just HAD to respond! “If anybody is lying it’s you @Kandi You and your husband are full on swingers f**king all kinds of girls and NEVER admit it. And b*tch if it weren’t for me there would be no house. Remember I built this house!” Oh snap! The shadiness is real! Head here for loads more amazing photos from RHOA!

In the episode, Kim joined her pal Sheree Whitfield where the bombshell decided to dish on Kandi! She brought up the false allegations that her and her husband Todd Tucker had tried to drug Porsha Williams and their friend Shamea Morton so they could have their way with them sexually. “I also know a lot about, you know, Kandi…I’m just saying the threesome part with the hubby. … the elevator’s not going to the top floor if you’re willing to share your man.” Kim also claimed Kandi had offered to give her oral sex once. “On my kid’s life if God strikes me dead, I wouldn’t let her,” she said. “I’m not saying that to be mean, I’m telling you the f**king truth.” Guess that’s when Kandi attempted to set the record straight!

I’m sick of these bitches lying on me. @KimZolciak I have NEVER wanted you or your box. And stop swearing on your kids while you’re telling lies. Lying ass bitch. Somebody’s really reaching for a permanent peach here… This is my house. You’re just a visitor! — Kandi Burruss (@Kandi) January 15, 2018

If anybody is lying it’s you @Kandi You and your husband are full on swingers fucking all kinds of girls and can NEVER admit it. And bitch if it weren’t for me there would be no house. Remember I built this house!” 💋 — Kim ZolciakBiermann (@Kimzolciak) January 15, 2018

