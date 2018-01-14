‘RHOA’ Recap: Kim Zolciak Accuses NeNe Leakes Of Using Drugs

So much went down during this week’s episode of ‘RHOA’, when NeNe Leakes gathered the ladies to address all the elephants in the room! Read our full recap, here.

The Jan. 14 episode of The Real Housewives of Atlanta was supposed to be about resolving issues, but nothing of that sort even came close to happening. After NeNe bailed on a dinner with Sheree and Kim Zolciak, due to having “elephants in the room”, Ms. Leakes took it upon herself to gather all the ladies of the series so they could finally address every elephant that’s ever been in a room — once and for all. Sadly, nothing like that happened because Kim wasn’t a fan of the “medium” NeNe invited to lead the gathering. Instead of paying attention, Kim was holding Porsha‘s hand and whispering negative statements to her about the “medium”. Kenya tried calling Kim out, but Kim hates Kenya so much that she just ignored her. So anyone who may be hoping for a resolution to Kenya and Kim’s longstanding feud may not want to hold their breath. In fact, the “medium” got so annoyed with the ladies that she bailed halfway through the gathering. Kandee and Cynthia tried taking over, but Kim told Cynthia to mind her own business when it comes to her feud with Kenya.

The group was also hoping Porsha and NeNe would resolve their feud with each other, but that also didn’t happen. NeNe just gave Porsha a snotty look, so that irritated Porsha even more than she already was. And since nothing was getting done, the ladies decided to leave the gathering. NeNe, however, asked Kim to stay back so they could talk one-on-one. And that’s when NeNe told Kim that she was disappointed in how she acted during her “White Party” one month earlier. If you don’t remember, that’s when Kim threw a wine glass across the room and nearly assaulted Kenya after they started arguing over “fake husbands” and “daughters being pimped out”. Anyway, Kim actually apologized, but then she questioned whether NeNe was on drugs that night. Kim said NeNe’s eyes looked odd, and she suspected that perhaps she had taken some pills or something. Of course, NeNe made it very clear that the only drug she may have had in her system that night was alcohol, and Kim was foolish to think otherwise.

In other RHOA news, Cynthia faced scrutiny from Kenya, after she appeared to be too into her new man, Will. Kenya said Cynthia was acting like a 12-year-old with a crush, but we think she was being cute.

And finally, Porsha revealed she’s going to take up acting, but she just wants to make sure she’s going to be taken seriously. (No comment.)

