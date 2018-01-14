14 Most Glowing Selfies Of Kylie Jenner Since Pregnancy News Broke

Kylie Jenner’s got that pregnancy glow! She’s been under the radar for months now and still hasn’t revealed her baby bump, but that hasn’t stopped her from posting gorgeous selfies!

Kylie Jenner, 19, may be in hiding, but she’s still been posting some beautiful selfies. Kylie is the undisputed queen of selfies, so it’s not a shock to see her sharing some of those gorgeous and often sexy snaps. The news about Kylie’s pregnancy broke in Sept. 2017, and she’s been out of the spotlight ever since, at least in public. Instagram is a different story. Her glowing selfies while pregnant are absolutely flawless!

Kylie has been very strategic with the type of selfies she’s posted while expecting. Kylie still has yet to confirm her pregnancy herself, and we still haven’t seen that million dollar baby bump shot. On the other hand, her sis Khloe Kardashian, 33, confirmed her pregnancy and showed off her baby bump just before Christmas. Kylie’s pregnancy selfies have all been of just her face or from the waist up. She certainly knows how to keep fans wanting more! We still don’t even know for sure how far along she is! The girl is sneaky AF.

While staying under the radar, Kylie has been busy promoting Kylie Cosmetics, which has been the reason for many of her amazing selfies during her pregnancy. She’s showed off a number of different lip colors and makeup looks in her selfies. Trying to get our attention off your pregnancy much, Kylie? Nice try! We can’t wait to see her first selfie with her baby, which is reportedly a girl! Check out the rest of Kylie’s most glowing pregnancy selfies in our gallery now!

