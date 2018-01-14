Kendall Jenner put the haters behind her and looked amazing when she walked the runway at the Dsquared2 fashion show in Milan on Jan. 13. See the incredible pics here!

She’s not holding back! Kendall Jenner, 22, may have been shamed for her acne when she attended the Golden Globe Awards last week but it didn’t stop her from looking better than ever when she walked the runway at the Dsquared2 show at Milan Fashion Week Men’s. The brunette beauty had a serious and steady look on her face as she flaunted her boho style clothing, including a bohemian dress and large plush fur-lined coat with an oversized hood. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star was joined at the show by fellow model and friend Bella Hadid, 21, who also walked the runway looking gorgeous in a red jacket and black pants. Check out more photos of Kendall’s best looks here!

Kendall’s fantastic appearance in Milan is just one of many the reality star’s done at various fashion shows throughout the years. Although her appearance is the source of her career, Kendall’s been very open when it comes to her “flaws” and doesn’t let what others say about them affect her confidence. Whether it’s struggles with her skin or people speculating she has a baby bump because of the shape of her stomach, Kendall doesn’t shy away from standing up for herself and embracing who she is!

Despite all the scrutiny lately, Kendall’s still rocking magazine covers whenever she gets the chance. Her most recent cover and feature for Bazaar showed her like she’s never been seen before as she uniquely posed naked while covered in plastic! This girl sure knows how to take risks in the best ways and we are always intrigued! We can’t wait to see what she has in store next!

HollywoodLifers, what do you think about Kendall’s Milan runway look?