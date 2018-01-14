Jim Carrey Terrified: ‘I Woke Up In Hawaii With 10 Minutes To Live’ After Missile False Alarm

Jim Carrey was one of the tens of thousands in Hawaii who thought they were about to be obliterated when a false alarm warned that a ballistic missile was about to hit.

Jim Carrey, 55, was jolted awake on the morning of Jan. 13 to the horrifying warning that he was under attack from a ballistic missile and was about to die. “I woke up this morning in Hawaii with ten minutes to live,” he tweeted. “It was a false alarm, but a real psychic warning. If we allow this one-man Gomorrah and his corrupt Republican congress to continue alienating the world we are headed for suffering beyond all imagination.” Jim’s tweet caused a bit of controversy as talk of politics usually does, but his words about feeling like those were his last moments reflect how thousands of others felt on the island after receiving the scary message.

The traumatizing alert was sent to phones and put on local television networks around 8 am and warned residents of an incoming missile while also advising them to take immediate shelter. “THIS IS NOT A DRILL,” the last words read. It wasn’t until 30 minutes after the message went out that another was sent stating it was a false alarm. It was later confirmed that the message was a result of an employee’s mistake and measures would be taken so this kind of terrifying thing never happens again.

With such a serious threat, it makes sense that officials would want to make sure nothing like that ever happens again, especially with the concerns of the country. Jim was just one of many who were shaken by the unfortunate mishap and some people on social media have even revealed that they feel the need to seek out counseling. We’re hoping all those affected will feel better about things soon!

