Aziz Ansari Responds To Accusations of Sexual Misconduct: Date ‘Did Seem Okay To Me — I Was Surprised’

Aziz Ansari just released a heartfelt statement responding claims of sexual assault. Here’s what he had to say.

Master of None star and creator Aziz Ansari, 34, was accused of sexual misconduct on Sunday, Jan. 4, by an unnamed 23-year-old woman. Now, the comedian has released a statement telling his side of the story. “In September of last year, I met a woman at a party. We exchanged numbers. We texted back and forth and eventually went on a date. We went out to dinner, and afterwards we ended up engaging in sexual activity, which by all indications was completely consensual.” Head here to look back at more women who have come forward alleging sexual harassment and assault in recent months.

He went on to explain the aftermath of the night in question. “The next day, I got a text from her saying that although ‘it may have seemed okay,’ upon further reflection, she felt uncomfortable. It was true that everything did seem okay to me, so when I heard that it was not the case for her, I was surprised and concerned. I took her words to heart and responded privately after taking the time to process what she had said. I continue to support the movement that is happening in our culture. It is necessary and long overdue.”

Speaking with babe, the alleged victim, a Brooklyn-based photographer, says she met the actor in Sept. of 2017 and soon after they went on a date. Afterwards, they went back to his TriBeCa apartment where she alleges he aggressively came onto her. “Most of my discomfort was expressed in me pulling away and mumbling. I know that my hand stopped moving at some points,” she said. “I stopped moving my lips and turned cold… I know I was physically giving off cues that I wasn’t interested. I don’t think that was noticed at all, or if it was, it was ignored.”

