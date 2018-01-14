Aaron Rodgers & Danica Patrick Spotted Dining Together — See The First Photos Of New Couple

Confirmed! After weeks of relationship rumors, pics of Aaron Rodgers and Danica Patrick out together have finally arrived! Check them out!

For once the reports appear to be true! Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers, 34, and NASCAR driver Danica Patrick, 35, were spotted eating out together on Saturday, Jan. 13, following reports that a romance is blossoming between them! The pro-athlete pair showed up at the Mexican Mission restaurant in Scottsdale, Arizona with some friends, according to TMZ. The reporting adds that Aaron and Danica didn’t exhibit any PDA while dining together, but apparently they were recognized by loads of fans at the establishment, who left them alone. We have so many questions!

Our sources reported on Jan. 3 that these twosome were indeed getting to know each other but it was too soon to call it anything. “The Danica Patrick thing that has been revealed is nothing serious at all right now and when it comes to dating her or anyone else, it’s quite the process so when he goes all in he wants to make it worth it and put much focus on it,” an insider told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. Head here for more photos of the football stud!

“Aaron wants to spend the off season on his own terms and get back to being 100% health-wise and he mostly is looking to getting back into the swing of things and be perfectly ready for the next season on the football field,” the source added. “That is his main goal and dating, though something he would welcome, is not exactly something that is on the top of the list.” We should note that, before these new photos surfaced, Us Weekly also independently confirmed that they’re dating after a juicy, PDA-filled reported surfaced.

“Danica and Aaron were all over each other, kissing and couldn’t seem to keep their hands off each other,” an eyewitness told the blog Terez Owens, of a reported date night in Green Bay, Wisconsin, adding that they “want to keep this quiet for now.” But, these 2 are “really hitting it off.”

HollywoodLifers, are you loving these new photos as much as us?! Share your thoughts and reactions in the comments section below!