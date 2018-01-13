Stormy Daniels Allegedly Told Friend Donald Trump Chased Her Around in Tighty Whities

After allegedly trying to Stormy Daniels’ friend to have a threesome with them, Donald Trump apparently chased Stormy around in his underwear?!

More details have emerged about the alleged affair between Donald Trump, 71, and Stormy Daniels, 38, because of course they have. After Alana Evans skipped out after allegedly being asked to engage in a threesome with the pair, she spoke to Stormy and recieved more details about the night than anyone would have wanted. “She tells me, ‘All I’m going to say is: I ended up with Donald in his hotel room. Picture him chasing me around his hotel room in his tighty-whities.’ I was like, ‘Oh I really didn’t need to hear that!’ Then she said he offered her keys to his condos in Florida, and I was like, ‘Wow guess you had a good night,’ and that was the last we ever spoke of it,” Alana told The Daily Beast.

The claims come on the heels of the news that Stormy, whose real name is Stephanie Clifford, was allegedly paid $130,000 by Trump’s lawyer during his presidential campaign to keep her alleged 2006 affair under wraps. For reference, Trump married his current wife Melania, 47, in 2005. But getting some deets on their supposed affair isn’t the only thing Alana claims to have fallen witness to in July 2006 at the American Century Celebrity Golf Championship at the Edgewood Tahoe in Stateline, Nevada. The adult film star claims that her friend and the now-President of the United States tried calling her multiple times in an alleged attempt to get her to “have some fun” with them. But we’ll never know for sure what they meant by “fun” since Alana says she decided to turn her phone off and bail on the invitation. Probably a smart move, TBH.

But allegedly having an affair in 2006 isn’t even the most offensive thing circulating the former Celebrity Apprentice star this past week. He called Haiti, El Salvador and African countries “shitholes” on Jan. 11 during a meeting with several senators in the Oval Office. As much as Trump loves to claim everything is “fake news” you just can’t make this stuff up.

HollywoodLifers, what do you think about these alleged new details?