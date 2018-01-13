‘SNL’: Bill Murray As Steven Bannon Faces Off Against Fred Armisen’s Michael Wolff On ‘Morning Joe’

‘Saturday Night Live’ found their perfect Steve Bannon in Bill Murray, who says Logan Paul has future in politics! Here it is!

We’re dying! Saturday Night Live started off 2018 with another sketch poking fun at MSNBC’s Morning Joe! Mika Brzeinski (Kate McKinnon, 34) and Joe Scarborough (Alex Moffat, 35) were sharing their disbelief at President Donald Trump’s, 71, latest bad behavior when a few familiar faces dropped by! Steve Bannon (Bill Murray, 67) and Fire and Fury author Michael Wolff (Fred Armisen, 51) showed up to spar over who saved or ruined who’s career! That’s when Bannon claimed that in fact his career wasn’t over after getting booted from the White House and Breitbart! “I convinced this country to vote for Donald Trump and I can do it again. Already auditioning candidates, got some promising prospect: Logan Paul. Martin Skreli. The Subway guy. Jared Fogle.” Wow! Check out loads more images from season 43 of the beloved sketch show here!

As all real fans know, this incredible ribbing aimed at Trump follows a tradition that has been gangbusters for SNL. The formula is taking the latest episode of the POTUS’s shocking and appalling behavior and giving it a gut-busting comedy turn. Like in early December when Omarosa Manigault, 43, was booted from the White House, SNL made hay of the situation in the Dec. 16 episode. In the sketch, Trump is decorating his Christmas tree with ornaments representing all the staffers that didn’t survive year 1 of his presidency (let’s just say there’s a lot) when out of nowhere there’s a knock on the window! It’s Omarosa (Leslie Jones, 50) begging to be let back in!

And although it wasn’t particularly topical, SNL‘s version of A Christmas Carol designed specifically for Trump was a hit in their Dec. 2 episode! In it, the hammy commander in chief is visited by 3 spirits: Billy Bush (Alex Moffat), Vladimir Putin (Beck Bennett) and last but certainly not least was Hillary Clinton (Kate McKinnon)! “Tis I, Hillary Rodham Clinton,” the hilarious actress proclaims after she reveals herself. “You, Donald, have given me the greatest Christmas gift of all. Sexual gratification in the form of your slow demise. You have no idea how long I’ve wanted to say this: Lock him up!”

