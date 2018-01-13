Meghan Markle & Prince Harry’s Plans For ‘Fairytale’ Wedding With White Theme & Organic Food

Looks like Prince Harry is pulling out all the stops to ensure his soon-to-be bride Meghan Markle has the most unforgettable wedding day ever! Details!

Dying for details on Meghan Markle‘s, 36, upcoming nuptials to Prince Harry, 33? So is the rest of the human race! Now, some info has leaked concerned what exactly guests and fans will be seeing when they tune in for the historic wedding on May 19! “Miss Markle has described it as reflecting a fairytale wedding, which, of course, is really what it is,” an insider tells the Daily Mail. “They are having huge fun planning this. No one has ever seen Prince Harry quite like it.” Head her for tons more images of Meghan and her royal redhead!

Curious what guests will be dining on after the ceremony? The source said that, “I wouldn’t be surprised if the menu eventually reflects some of Meghan’s Los Angeles heritage.” We’re guessing that means some colorful and healthy organic cuisine, which is definitely Meghan’s speed! However, they also added that, Harry will likely want a “best of British” theme. Another insider shared this detail, which sounds like it pretty much sums up the plan: “They want it to be fun and reflective of themselves as a couple and of their family and friends that will be there. It will still very much be a royal wedding – just not a traditional one.”

However, just because Meghan and Harry appear to planning a slightly more laid-back event, don’t start thinking that everyone details won’t be scrutinized! The wedding will feature a “white and classic” look and the original source says the former actress has been “very hands-on” with the planning. Also, attendees should expect some surprises along the way! Meghan reportedly wants the affair to include some “quirky” elements. What could that mean?! Guess we’ll just have to wait and see!

