Cardi B & Offset’s 11 Cutest Couple Moments Before His Cheating Scandal

Cardi B and Offset’s relationship has been the subject of public scrutiny recently, amidst cheating allegations about him, as well as claims of an alleged love child. However, Cardi has continued to wear her engagement ring, and made it clear on several occasions that, for now, she is standing by her man. As we continue to wait and see what comes from this, though, we’re looking back on happier times for the couple by reminiscing with their cutest photos ever. Althoguh they’re not shy about their relationship, they don’t post pics together all that often, so a good shot of the pair is somewhat rare.

Cardi and Offset have been together since the beginning of 2017, and have become a prominent couple in the hip-hop music industry. He proposed to her onstage during one of her concerts in Philadelphia on Oct. 27, 2017. At the end of December, though, an alleged sex tape of Offset and another woman surfaced online, which was allegedly taken in September. Then, a woman named Celina Powell took to social media to claim that Offset is the father of the child she is currently pregnant with. Celina is 100% confident that the rapper is her baby’s dad, although he has denied even knowing who she is. Since then, another alleged sex tape has reportedly come out, as well.

Although Cardi is still wearing her engagement ring and has said, point-blank, that she’s staying with Offset, she’s also confused fans with some of her social media messages. For instance, she hinted that she might want out of the relationship by tweeting, “I’m going to make a decision in my own times with my heart and mind.” Hmm….

However things work out, we hope it's in a way that's the best for everyone involved.

