Mama June Shows Off Her New BF On ‘From Not To Hot’ Season Premiere: ‘I Have Found Love Y’all’

Mama June ‘found love, y’all!’ She officially introduced the world to her new man Geno Doak on the ‘From Not To Hot’ season premiere and she definitely seems SO happy!

Move over The Bachelor, there’s a new romantic reality show in town — Mama June: From Not To Hot! (Yes, seriously). On the season premiere, Mama June Shannon, 38, formally introduced the world to her current boyfriend Geno Doak, 38. “Yes, I have found love, y’all. I have a great, wonderful guy, Geno, and I feel like a kid again,” Mama June shared on the Jan. 12 episode. “Geno knew me when I was heavy and I really think that he’s here for the right reasons. I think he likes me for me—not for the fame-ability or me being skinny.” Hear that? The right reasons! See, I told you The Bachelor is facing some steep competition these days!

But before letting her daughters know about her new romance, Honey Boo Boo‘s mom told them she was going to “Bingo Night” when really her and Geno were hitting up a pottery making class. “Since me and Geno are on the DL, we’ve had to pick out date places that no one even knows,” she said. “I mean, sneaking around is kind of hot. It’s kind of like, you know, foreplay.” Wow, things are definitely heating up between the new couple!

Of course, this isn’t the actual first time we’ve seen Mama June and Geno together. They were spotted together bringing luggage to their taxi at LAX on Jan. 10. They looked so happy as he helped load all of the suitcases into their car! Mama June has also gushed about her new man in recent interviews. “It’s been a good, probably, 15 years since I’ve been happy,” she told Us Weekly on Jan. 3. “He’s one of a kind I have to say.” How sweet! We can’t wait to watch how their relationship grows on this new season of From Not To Hot!

HollywoodLifers, what do you think of Mama June and Geno’s new romance?