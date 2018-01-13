Las Vegas Shooting: Stephen Paddock’s Shocking Emails About Guns, Ammo & More Revealed’

Court documents about the Las Vegas gunman, who was responsible for the deadly festival shooting, revealed disturbing content about some of his emails. Get the details.

Court documents containing information about Stephen Paddock, the gunman who shockingly killed 58 people and injured hundreds of others in the Las Vegas shooting back in Oct. 2017, were released on Jan. 12 and it contained eerie email exchanges about the weapons used in the attack, according to CNN. The documents show what investigators found in the months after the shooting and reveal the conclusions they made based on the evidence at the time. The emails, which were composed two months before the attack, talked about various guns and ammunition and were an important part of the clues leading up to Paddock’s plan of carrying out the massacre.

The content of the emails definitely reflected the availability of the weapons. “Try an ar before u buy. We have huge selection. Located in the las vegas area,” one email, that was sent to what investigators believed was Paddock’s account, read. “We have a wide variety of optics and ammunition to try,” read another. “For a thrill try out bumpfire ar’s with 100 round magazine,” read a third exchange. At the time, investigators were trying to figure out if the emails were being sent from another person or from another one of Paddock’s email accounts since the sender’s name was “Steve P.” The documents also revealed that Paddock’s girlfriend, Marilou Danely, told investigators that they may find her fingerprints on some of the ammunition used in the attack because she sometimes loaded magazines. Despite these details, it has still been concluded that Paddock acted alone in the shooting. Other contents in the documents point out that Danely’s Facebook account was deleted hours after the attack and also comment on Paddock’s health and how he may have been treated for unidentified medical conditions.

A federal judge made more than a dozen of these search affidavits public as a response to a lawsuit filed by various media outlets, including CNN. Since the shooting, there’s been a lot of speculation on what Paddock’s motive could have been. Some believe he carried out such a vicious act because he was losing money over the past few years.

