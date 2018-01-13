Kylie Jenner ‘Blown Away’ By People Being ‘Obsessed’ With Her Pregnancy After Labor Rumors

After false rumors took over the Internet that Kylie Jenner was in labor, the lipkit mogul is feeling ‘pretty blown away’ by all the attention! Get the EXCLUSIVE details!

Kylie Jenner, 20, can induce hype like no other. From her hugely successful Kylie Cosmetics brand to her reported pregnancy, people will stop everything to try to keep up with her — but apparently all of the attention surrounding the upcoming birth of her first child has even surpassed her own expectations. “Kylie is pretty blown away by quite how much people seem utterly obsessed with her pregnancy, it’s like no other 20-year-old has ever given birth before,” a source close to the Kardashian family told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY.

The baby hype grew to new extremes on Jan. 12 when a rumor that the youngest KarJenner sister was in labor started gaining traffic on Twitter. While the gossip has since been debunked by TMZ and The Blast, the spike in interest surrounding her pregnancy didn’t go unnoticed. “She’s been trying to keep off line as much as possible, but she couldn’t escape all the speculation yesterday as her phone started ringing as soon as the rumors started,” the source added. “Kylie just takes it all with a pinch of salt, and finds it pretty amusing, although she is hoping all the interest is going to ratchet down a notch once the baby is here, because otherwise it’s just going to be insane every time she leaves the house.”

While the baby hype probably will continue once the child is born, it probably won’t be as extreme considering the kid’s existence will be the sort of confirmation fans have been dying for since her pregnancy was first reported in Sept. 2017. Of course, Kylie is under no obligation to share this part of her life with the world, but the massive interest in her life is to be expected. At least the freak out over her rumored labor was positive — some of the attention she’s been given hasn’t been as kind. Wendy Williams, 53, made some rude comments on her talk show about how getting lip injections won’t change how Kylie’s baby will look. Being enamored by Kylie’s pregnancy is totally ok, but let’s all make sure to be nice about it.

