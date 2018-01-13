Kim Kardashian Admits She & Kanye West ‘Would Love To’ Go To Paris Hilton’s Wedding

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West stepped out on Jan. 12 when they were asked if they would attend Paris Hilton’s upcoming wedding. See Kim’s positive response here!

Future wedding guests? Kim Kardashian, 37, went out to dinner with husband Kanye West, 40, in West Hollywood on Jan. 12 and the reality star told photographers she would likely be there to witness former BFF Paris Hilton‘s future nuptials! After stepping out of Craig’s restaurant with Kanye, Kim was asked whether or not she would attend the wedding and she simply replied “I would love to” right before shutting the door of the car she went into. Ironically, (or maybe not so ironically), Paris was asked if she was thinking of inviting Kim to the wedding while she was at the same restaurant. “Of course!,” was her response. Does this mean Kim will get an invitation? Did she already talk to Paris to ensure she’s on the guest list? We don’t know for sure, but it definitely seems like we may witness her on the dance floor celebrating Paris’ love life in the near future! SEE THE VIDEO OF KIM’S RESPONSE HERE!

Her response doesn’t come as too much of a shock considering her history with Paris. The two beauties hit it off well in the past so it would only be natural for them to share in the milestone moments of their lives! Paris has a lot of friends in the entertainment world so Kim may be joined by the likes of Nicole Richie, Britney Spears, and more! Now that’s one celeb fest…we mean wedding…we’d love to see! Check out some pics of Paris and Kim here!

Paris’ many friends come from her time as one of the original reality stars. As everyone knows, her series, The Simple Life, was THE show back in the day and it helped pave the way for all the other similar shows on the air today, including Keeping Up With the Kardashians! Here’s to hoping we’ll see a plethora of stars on Paris’ big day!

