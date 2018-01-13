Atlanta Vs. Philadelphia Live Stream: Watch The Eagles Fight The Falcons In The NFL Playoffs

It’s an aviary football showdown! The soaring Philadelphia Eagles look to clip the Atlanta Falcons’ wings. This NFL Playoff game starts at 4:30 PM ET so tune in to watch every second!

The Atlanta Falcons pulled off a massive upset, defeating the dominant Los Angeles Rams in the 2018 NFL Wildcard round. Now, they have a much bigger, fiercer challenge ahead of them: the Philadelphia Eagles. Though Philly lost their star quarterback Carson Wentz, 25, before the end of the regular season, they managed to pull off some noteworthy victories with their backup, Nick Foles, 28. With the Dirty Birds flying north to Philly’s Lincoln Financial Field, will the home field advantage be enough for the Eagles to soar above Matt Ryan, 32, and the rest of the Falcons? Or will Atlanta continue its march back to the Super Bowl?

The Eagles, the No. 1 seed in the NFC, will make history with the game…but not in a way they’d like. The Falcons are a 2.5-point favorite over Philly, making the Eagles the first No. 1 seed to be an underdog in the divisional round since 1970, according to the Washington Post. Only five previous home teams have been underdogs, but they were No. 2 seeds. To see what is arguably the best team in the NFC basically be considered a lucky loser is indeed a shock.

The issue that has Vegas oddsmakers spooked about the Eagles is that Nick Foles has only completed 54.0 percent of his passes for a 77.7 passer rating in his first three starts. The Eagles’ offense has also dipped since the changing of the guards, dropping down to 1.2 points per drive from 2.4. The 0-16 Cleveland Browns were averaging 1.2 points per drive during the regular season. That should give anyone a scare. With the Falcons determined to redeem themselves from last year’s Super Bowl self-destruction, Philly better get good – and fast – if they want to survive this game. Otherwise, the Eagles will be watching Super Bowl 52 from the comfort of their couches in the city of Brotherly Love.

Do you think the Falcons will head back to the Super Bowl, HollywoodLifers?