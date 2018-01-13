Elizabeth Hurley Is Our Instagram Queen Of The Week — See Her Sexiest Photos

We simply can’t get enough of 52-year-old stunner Elizabeth Hurley’s incredible photos! That’s why she’s HollywoodLife.com’s Instagram Queen of the Week!

Sure, Elizabeth Hurley is not a fresh face in the world of Hollywood but let’s be clear: the 52-year-old’s sexy snaps easily outshine some of the hottest Millennials out there! That’s why we’ve chosen Liz as the Instagram Queen of the Week! She proves that age truly is just a frame of mind with a steady supply of smoldering bikini selfies. And let’s not forget those chance moments when she let’s fans in on her bold style choices! Check out loads more photos of Elizabeth strutting her stuff right here!

Not only is Liz our Instagram Queen, she’s also our Bikini Queen because this woman flat know how to rock a skimpy bathing suit! And, unlike the rest of humanity, her amazing features seem to be just getting better with time! So why shouldn’t she flaunt her unbelievable body!? Also, what’s this gorgeous Brit’s secret?! Regardless, Liz’s stunning fashion and svelte figure are definitely an inspiration!

But garnering thousands of fans on Instagram takes more than just good looks, it also takes confidence and a charming demeanor. All of which Elizabeth has in spades! She’s not always frolicking in a two-piece in photos. Sometimes she’s curled up on the couch in a robe or lounging on the set of her E! show The Royals, but she’s always got the best attitude! Clearly Liz is having fun and her playful sense of humor is impossible to ignore!

Happy Sunday 😘😘😘 @elizabethhurleybeach #Islabikini A post shared by Elizabeth Hurley (@elizabethhurley1) on Jan 7, 2018 at 7:17am PST

