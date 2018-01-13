Camila Cabello Reveals She Came THIS Close To Kissing Nick Jonas On NYE: ‘I Chickened Out’

Camila Cabello almost had a very different start to 2018! She confessed on ‘The Tonight Show’ that she nearly tried to kiss Nick Jonas on NYE! So, what happened?

While Camila Cabello, 20, did an excellent job performing her hit song “Havana” on Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve, her night almost didn’t go as planned. Of course, she was always going to slay the song — but her first second in 2018 was so close to being wildly different. “When you go into the ball drop thing, they don’t let you bring your family up with you… so it was just me and then I had Nick Jonas and Ryan Seacrest and Mariah Carey and the ball was dropping and I was like, ‘Am I going to kiss Nick Jonas!?” Camila told Jimmy Fallon on “The Tonight Show” about her experience waiting for the ball in Time’s Square to drop at midnight. “‘Cause you know, it’s like the New Year’s thing! Yeah, but I didn’t. I chickened out. But I thought it’d be funny! You know what I mean? But Mariah Carey did blow me a kiss so that was good.” Woah! But hey, an air kiss from Mimi is definitely a great way to ring in a new year!

Jimmy then went onto congratulating the singer for the release of her debut album Camila, which came out on Jan. 12. While we’ve definitely had a huge head-start in listening to the full LP with “Crying In The Club,” “Havana,” “Never Be The Same,” and “Real Friends” being pre-released, the rest of the tracks definitely live up to the hype their predecessors set for them. But her solo album didn’t come without a few tough decisions. We all know Camila got her start in the girl group Fifth Harmony which she left on Dec. 18, 2016 to start her solo career. In a public diss, the band had a fifth member stand in with them at the start of their 2017 MTV Video Music Awards performance, only to have her yanked off stage before starting the song. “I wasn’t prepared for it — especially because at that point I’d moved on from it,” Camila told The New York Times about how it felt to be called out in such a major way. But, Fifth Harmony is still going strong and Camila has embarked on a massively successful solo career, so in the end, it was all worth it!

