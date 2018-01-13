BRIT Awards Nominations: Ed Sheeran, Taylor Swift & More — See Full List
Congrats! The nominations for the 2018 BRIT Awards were just announced and and our faves Ed Sheeran & Taylor Swift earned some well-deserved nods. See the full list here!
The British are coming, the British are coming! Well, at least the most talented brits will be attending the 2018 BRIT Awards, which will be held on February 21 at London’s O2 arena, and judging by the recently released list of nominees, you’re going to want to check it out!
So far, leading the pack with four nominations is Ed Sheeran, 26, and not far behind is none other than Taylor Swift, 28, with two nominations. See the full list below!
British Male Solo Artist:
Ed Sheeran
Liam Gallagher
Loyle Carner
Rag’n’Bone Man
Stormzy
British Female Solo Artist:
Dua Lipa
Jessie Ware
Kate Tempest
Laura Marling
Paloma Faith
British Single:
Calvin Harris feat. Pharrell, Katy Perry, Big Sean – “Feels”
Clean Bandit feat. Zara Larsson – “Symphony”
Dua Lipa – “New Rule”
Ed Sheeran – “Shape Of You”
J Hus – “Did You See”
Jax Jones feat. RAYE – “You Don’t Know Me”
Jonas Blue feat. Will Singe – “Mama”
Liam Payne feat. Quavo – “Strip That Down”
Little Mix – “Touch”
Rag’n’Bone Man – “Human”
British Group:
Gorillaz
London Grammar
Royal Blood
Wolf Alice
The xx
British Breakthrough Act:
Dave
Dua Lipa
J Hus
Loyle Carner
Sampha
British Video:
Anne-Marie – “Ciao Adios”
Calvin Harris feat. Pharrell, Katy Perry, Big Sean – “Feels”
Clean Bandit feat. Zara Larsson – “Symphony”
Dua Lipa – “New Rule”
Ed Sheeran – “Shape Of You”
Harry Styles – “Sign Of The Times”
Jonas Blue feat. Will Singe – “Mama”
Liam Payne feat. Quavo – “Strip That Down”
Little Mix – “Touch”
Zayn Malik and Taylor Swift – ‘I Don’t Wanna Live Forever’
International Female Solo Artist:
Alicia Keys
Bjork
Lorde
Pink
Taylor Swift
International Male Solo Artist:
Beck
Childish Gambino
DJ Khaled
Drake
Kendrick Lamar
2018 International Group:
Arcade Fire
Foo Fighters
Haim
The Killers
LCD Sound System
Mastercard British Album Of The Year
Dua Lipa – Dua Lipa
Ed Sheeran – ÷
J Hus – Common Sense
Rag’n’Bone Man – Human
Stormzy – Gang Signs & Prayer
