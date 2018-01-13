‘Teen Mom’: Amber Portwood Freaks Out After Discovering She’s Pregnant As Cameras Were Rolling

Baby on board! In the new promo for ‘Teen Mom OG,’ Amber Portwood learns she’s expecting her second child while the cameras are rolling! Check it out!

Now, this is TV history! MTV just released a short promo clip for Teen Mom OG that chronicles the very moment Amber Portwood, 27, discovered that she’s going to be a mama again! In the sneak peek, Amber and her new fella Andrew Glennon, 33, are on vacation when she decides to take a pregnancy test in the hotel. “Is this how you felt when you were pregnant with Leah?” Glennon asks. Her response? “Absolutely.” HEAD HERE TO WATCH THE CLIP.

“Here I go. I’m nervous,” she says before disappearing into the bathroom while Andrew waits on the bed. After a moment, the cameras catch Amber calling out from the bathroom. “Um babe. Oh sh*t!” So exciting! It’s a safe bet that this was filmed in Nov., not long before breaking the exciting news to her fans! This will be her second child after 8-year-old Leah Shirley. Head here for more photos of Andrew and Amber!

“When I first found out, I was a little scared,” Amber Portwood, 27, told Us Weekly. “I just kind of sat down and thought about it and realized that it was a big step in my life and it was a good thing actually, and I was really happy within 30 minutes. …After the initial shock, it was nothing but happy thoughts and just enjoying my time with my boyfriend. We’re both very happy.” Awww! Fans have since discovered that Amber’s second child is going to be a boy and that his name will be “James.” Too cute! Teen Mom OG airs Mondays at 9 p.m. EST on MTV.

