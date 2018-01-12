Zayn Malik’s Bday Message From Ryan Reynolds’ Deadpool: Sorry ‘For Popping Outta The Cake’

OMG! Ryan Reynolds sent Zayn Malik a birthday message as Deadpool that will have you dying with laughter. Watch the hilarious video here!

Now, that’s how you wish someone a happy birthday. In honor of Zayn Malik’s 25th birthday, Ryan Reynolds, 41, took to Instagram dressed as Deadpool to send the singer a hilarious b-day message. After offering a quick happy birthday wish, Ryan… uh, Deadpool went on to apologize for “popping outta the cake like that.” Ryan added, “I didn’t realize it was the middle night, I had no idea I was in the middle of your bedroom. I want to thank your security who are very, very gentle and creative with the Taser.” Honestly, the mental image of Ryan trapped inside a large cake in Zayn’s room is the greatest birthday gift of all. Check out Ryan’s entire birthday message below!

We reported earlier how Zayn’s girlfriend Gigi Hadid, 22, posted the sweetest birthday message for him on Instagram, writing, “Love this man more than I could ever put into words, & am inspired by his drive to be and do better everyday. Cheers to YOUR YEAR my @zayn – happiest happiest birthday & 25th year of life !! I’m proud to be by your side.” While it’s certainly not as entertaining or as Taser-filled as Ryan’s message, the note was still downright adorable. It’s nice to know Zayn and Gigi’s love is still going strong in 2018!

Recently, Little Mix fans were totally pissed after Jade Thirwall posted a pic on Instagram that seems to show Zayn in the reflection of her sunglasses. While you decide for yourself whether or not it was Zayn, click here to see pics of Gigi and Zayn’s sweetest messages to each other of all-time!

A post shared by Zayn Malik (@zayn) on Jan 12, 2018 at 10:35am PST

HollywoodLifers, do you think Ryan and Zayn hang out IRL? Let us know your thoughts in the comment section below.