Eric Greitens: Facts About Married Missouri Governor Accused Of Blackmailing Lover

Another day, another political scandal. MO. governor Eric Greitens confessed to having an affair, and has been accused of blackmail, too! Learn more about the situation here!

1. He’s confessed to an affair with an unnamed woman: Missouri Governor Eric Greitens confirmed to local St. Louis station, News 4, that he slept with another woman (allegedly a hairdresser) while married to his wife. The information surfaced when a recorded confirmation between the woman and her ex-husband was released by the ex. The affair was consensual, but could have serious consequences for his political career. He has only been governor for a little over a year.

2. The woman accused him of blackmail in the tape: The woman told her ex-husband, captured on the tape, that Governor Greitens allegedly blackmailed her during their consensual sexual encounter. After allegedly tying her up and blindfolding her during sex, she claims that “he stepped back and I saw a flash through the blindfold and he said you’re never going to mention my name, otherwise there will be pictures of me everywhere….He tried kissing my stomach and tried to kiss me down there but didn’t quite get there because I flipped out and I said you need to stop.”

3. He denies the alleged blackmail and alleged assault: While the governor has confessed to the affair with the unnamed woman, he denies the allegations that he blackmailed her and alleged slapped her. Albert Watkins, an attorney representing the woman’s ex-husband (who released the tape), claims Greiten assaulted the woman. “When she admitted that she’d had sexual relations with her husband during a period of reconciliation, that the governor slapped her,” Watkins told CBS News. Watkins also lobs the serious claim that Greitens allegedly made “physical contact” with the woman in a hospital while he wife was giving birth.

4. He thinks the story is a hit piece by a political rival: Governor Greiten’s attorney alleges that the blackmail/assault story is a ‘hit piece’ by former Democratic state party chairman Roy Temple. Temple, of course, denies this. “If my goal was to have inflicted political harm on the governor, I would have brought this information public before the election,” Temple said.

5. His wife has forgiven him for the affair: Missouri’s First Lady, Sheena Greitens, announced in a statement that, “We have a loving marriage and an awesome family; anything beyond that is between us and God. I want the media and those who wish to peddle gossip to stay away from me and my children.”

HollywoodLifers, are you shocked by the allegations against Governor Greitens? Let us know!