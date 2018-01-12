Brooklynn Prince: 5 Things To Know About The Adorable 7-Year-Old ‘Florida Project’ Star

Brooklynn Prince is the one to watch this awards season! Learn more about the pint-sized ‘The Florida Project’ star before she snatches up every award!

1. She plays Moonee in The Florida Project: Brooklynn Prince, 7, has her breakthrough role in The Florida Project, a powerful film about a little girl (Brooklynn) living with her young mother in a motel in Orlando. Brooklynn was only 6 years old when she started filming, and was a total natural. The only movie she had shot before Florida Project was a kid’s movie called Robo-Dog: Airborne! Big step up, right?

2. Brooklynn was the most adorable winner at the Critics Choice Awards: Brooklyn took home the Best Young Actor/Actress award at the CCAs, and brought the house down with her teary-eyed and sweet speech (see the full speech below!). Dressed in the cutest party dress, she cried while accepting the statuette and invited all of her fellow nominees (including Wonder’s Jacob Tremblay, 11) to get ice cream after the ceremony! What a gem.

3. She was excited that she got to swear in The Florida Project: “I’ve heard the S word and the B word,” Brooklynn told W Magazine in an October interview. “I just knew those words. I didn’t know about the rest. Then, when I read the script, my mom and dad were like, ‘Oh my god. If you say these words at home you’re going to get in big, big trouble.’ And I’m like, ‘What?’ But they felt good about that because Sean [Baker, the movie’s director] really kept all of us safe.”

4. She has some famous friends now: “I was shy when I met John Boyega, cause he’s my “man crush Monday,” she told The Guardian in possibly the cutest interview ever. “Probably the person I’ve bonded with the most, and who’s really, really cool to me, is Millie Bobby Brown; she’s just so sweet. And did you know that last night, where she was taking a vacation, a volcano erupted? I have her on my text and on my FaceTime.” Must be nice!

5. Her idol is Elle Fanning: Of everyone she’s met, Brooklynn’s most exciting celeb spotting was Elle Fanning, at TIFF. Elle is her hero! “my new follower on Instagram—drumroll please!.. Elle Fanning!… I know, right,” she said during her W interview. “I go, Is that Elle? ‘Elle!’ And then she turned around and I was like [Screams.]. I ran all the way over to her and I hugged her, and we just talked for a little bit about the movie and how I was her biggest fan, and, oh my gosh that was the best day of my life, ever.”

We just can’t. It’s too cute.

The FULL victory speech by best young actor/actress @CriticsChoice Award winner @TheBrooklynnK… bring a box of tissues. pic.twitter.com/DB4nKK0zHW — Scott Feinberg (@ScottFeinberg) January 12, 2018

