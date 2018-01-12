Actresses Ditched The Black Dresses & Stunned In White At CCAs: Why The Change?

Angelina Jolie, Emma Roberts, Kate Bosworth, and many more all wore white at the Critics’ Choice Awards on Jan. 11. See why they did it in support of women below.

After the black out on the Golden Globes red carpet on Jan. 7, many Hollywood stars went the opposite for the Critics’ Choice Awards, held just a few days later. Many are concluding so many stars wore white in a tribute to Suffragettes. The black dresses at the Globes called attention to the #TimesUp movement, and it’s clear that having so many white dresses was a continuation of this ideal that women deserve more. Angelina Jolie, Diane Kruger, Greta Gerwig, Emma Roberts and more women wore white. See their beautiful dresses in the gallery!

Kate Bosworth told InStyle why she wore white: “What I think is so powerful that came out of that was the idea of hope, and light, and optimism, and positivity, and we discussed that as being expressed in the dress.” She continued, “I just wanted to feel the light of what was captured last weekend. Then they say after the dark comes the light…This dress reminded me of a very modern suffragette dress; if you had a pin here it could very well express that in a modern way. I love that though it’s covered in classical, you can see the boning and so the expression of feminism to me was interesting in this dress.” Such a powerful sentiment.

