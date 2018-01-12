Yes, he can! T.I. is getting political by being a part of the new mayor of Atlanta’s 38-person transition team. Read about his new duties here!

With great power comes great responsibility! T.I., 37, may be known for his verses, but he’s officially entering the political fray by becoming a part of Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottom‘s advisory team after she recently won a run-off election by 759 votes. We already knew that T.I. was a vocal critic of police brutality, but this new position proves that he’s ready to make a difference. As part of her statement, Bottom said, “I am grateful to announce this 38-strong transition team. It represents a tremendous amount of diversity and depth, and really the best and the brightest in the city of Atlanta.” But T.I. isn’t the only rapper helping Mayor Bottom improve the city of Atlanta! Along with T.I., Bottom’s transition team also includes Killer Mike, 42, from the group Run the Jewels, the CEO and Chairman of UPS David P. Abney and CEO of Delta Airlines Edward H. Bastian. Congrats, T.I.! When it comes to his hometown city, we hope he uses his “you can have whatever you like” approach to bringing change!

We reported earlier how T.I. forced Tameka “Tiny” Harris, 42, to abruptly cancel an interview based on the publication’s connection with Floyd Mayweather, 40, with whom Tiny reportedly had a fling with back in 2017. While Tiny has repeatedly denied that she ever got involved romantically with the boxer, apparently it’s still an issue for T.I.

T.I. also recently got into some hot water for liking an Instagram post that said, “The woman is created to be a wife, be in the home, raise the children and please her husband.” Click here to see the cutest pics of T.I. and Tiny!

