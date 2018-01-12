‘The Walking Dead’ Creator Defends The Show Killing Off Carl: Why He’s OK With It

The man who created ‘The Walking Dead’ is finally speaking out about the show’s decision to kill off Carl. Even though Carl is still alive in the comics, Robert Kirkman supports the shocking storyline!

“I think Scott [Gimple] first brought it up to me as a possibility probably about a year ago at this point,” Robert Kirkman, who created The Walking Dead comics and is an executive producer on the TV show, told EW. “At first, I was kind of like, ‘Well, that’s a big one, you know?’ I might have had a little bit of trepidation. But once he laid out to me exactly what his long-term plans were, and the things that come out of it, and the things that it leads to, it was something I got on board with.”

As The Walking Dead fans are aware of, Carl Grimes will meet his end when the show returns for the second half of season 8 in Feb. 2018. Carl was bitten while trying to fight off a walker. In a gut-wrenching scene in the season 8 midseason finale, Carl reveals to Rick and Michonne that he’s slowly dying. This shocking twist took everyone by surprise. Carl is not only one of 5 original characters from season one, he’s also still alive in the comics. Robert knows that fans are pissed, and he stresses that TWD team’s job now is “prove that this was a decision worth making. That’s what we’ve got to do.”

Chandler revealed to The Hollywood Reporter that it was “devastating” for him and family to find out that Carl was going to be killed off. His dad, William Riggs, ripped the show for killing off Carl. “I never trusted Gimple or AMC but Chandler did. I know how much it hurt him,” William wrote on Facebook.

The Walking Dead will return on Feb. 25. Just go on ahead and get your tissues ready. Saying goodbye to Carl — “CORAL” — Grimes is going to make us cry all the tears.

