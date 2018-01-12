Mega Millions: Meet The 20-Year-Old Florida Guy Who Just Won $450 Million

Players who are still mad they didn’t win the $450 million Mega Millions jackpot better look away. The winner came forth and he’s a 20-year-old man who promises to ‘do some good’ with the money!

Meet Shane Missler, a 20-year-old man from Florida who’s set for life. The Port Richey resident was the only person who had the winning numbers for the Jan. 5 Mega Millions jackpot, ensuring that he wouldn’t have to split the $450 million with anyone else. “If there is one thing I have learned thus far in my short time on this earth it is that those who maintain a positive mindset and stay true to themselves get rewarded,” Shane said through a statement issued by his lawyer, according to the Tampa Bay Times. “I look forward to the future.”

“Although I’m young, I’ve had a crash course this week in financial management and I feel so fortunate to have this incredible wealth and team behind me,” Shane – who is just 20-years-old, lest you forget – said in his statement. “I intend to take care of my family, have some fun along the way and cement a path for financial success so that I can leave a legacy far into the future.” He also said that he would use the money to “pursue a variety of passions, help my family and do some good for humanity,” according to ABC News.

Shane bought the quick-pick at the 7-Eleven on Ridge Road in Port Richey, using money he won from a scratch-off lottery ticket. He bought five Mega Million tickets and one of them had the winning numbers of 28, 30, 39, 59, 70 and the Mega Ball of 10. He opted to take the lump sum payment of $281,874,999. He said that he “wasn’t really that surprised he had won” because he had “a feeling” that luck was on his side. Shane’s social media is overwhelming positive. “Do or do not, there is no try,” he tweeted on Jan. 4, quoting The Empire Strikes Back (he happens to be a huge Star Wars fan, as well as a big supporter of the Boston Celtics, the New England Patriots, Spider-man, and WWE.) “The power of positive thinking should not be underestimated,” Shane tweeted on Jan. 11, nearly a week after he won nearly half-a-billion dollars. He does have a point.

After finding out that he won, Shane contacted his brother first. He told his father over coffee the next morning. The money will now be deposited into a trust, with Shane acting as the managing member. It’s called “Secret 007 LLC.” Though, Tampa’s newest millionaire won’t be in the Sunshine State for long. His expressed a desire to move out of the state, and tells the Tampa Bay Times that he will leave the Tampa Bay Area. With more than a quarter of a billion dollars in his pocket, Shane can go anywhere in the world he wants!

