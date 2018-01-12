Congrats are in order for Ryan Lochte and Kayla Rae Reid! The couple married in a secret Florida ceremony on January 9!

Ryan Lochte, 33, and Kayla Rae Reid, 26, are married! The couple wed in a courthouse ceremony on Tuesday, January 9, in Gainesville, Florida, according to TMZ, which obtained the marriage license. Ryan’s father, Steven Lochte, was a witness to the ceremony. No other details from the secret nuptials were revealed. Ryan and Kayla — who welcomed their first child together, son Caiden Zane Lochte in June 2017 — have yet to address the news.

The couple were first romantically linked in June 2016, when they began to show up on each other’s social media accounts. Fans began to suspect a romance when the 6-time Gold medalist shared a Snapchat photo of himself with Kayla sitting on his lap while visiting the Beats House in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, with his parents. After that, the rest was history. Kayla then joined Ryan at the 2016 Rio Olympics in August 2016, where he took home a Gold medal for the 4.200 m freestyle relay. She stuck by his side through the now infamous robbery scandal at the 2016 Olympics. Ryan and three other U.S. swim team members were later charged for reporting a falsified crime where they claimed to have been held at gunpoint and robbed by a man impersonating a police officer.

Ryan and Kayla got engaged in October 2016. In the midst of his stint on Dancing With The Stars, the athlete proposed to the model and shared the new on Instagram. “My family says, ‘Don’t you think it’s a little too soon?’ I’m like, ‘Can you put a time on love? Can you?'” Ryan shared with USA TODAY Sports. “When I realized this was ‘the one’ was when she stuck behind me through this. She still loves me and she’s still right there with me.” Kayla showed off her ring on Instagram soon after, where the couple sealed their engagement with a kiss atop a mountain. Ryan and Kayla first met in January 2016 at a Los Angeles nightclub.

And, who would have known these two would live happily ever after, since Kayla wasn’t too keen on Ryan at first.”I wasn’t interested in him at first,” Kayla told ESPN the Magazine in June 2017, explaining, “I’d heard he was a party guy. He was so different than what I imagined.”

