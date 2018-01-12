Paris Hilton Ready To Invite Kim K, Nicole Richie & All Her Old Friends To Wedding — Except Lindsay Lohan

Now that Paris Hilton is engaged, we’re hearing that she could be inviting all her old pals to the wedding — with one exception!

Who didn’t melt when they first saw the snap of TV star Chris Zylka, 32, getting down one knee in Aspen with a HUGE diamond ring to ask for Paris Hilton‘s hand in marriage! Now, that means there’s a wedding to plan and guest list to put together and, according to our source, the socialite is planning to invite all her famous pals from her hard-partying days, except one. “Paris still loves Britney [Spears, 36] and would be thrilled to have her at her wedding,” an insider close to Paris shares with HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “The same cannot be said for Lindsay [Lohan, 31], there’s pretty much zero chance that Paris would invite her to the wedding.”

The source added that, unlike falling-outs with other friends, what happened between Paris and Lindsay still hurts. “There’s way too much bad history between them. Kim [Kardashian, 37] will be getting an invite though and so will Nicole Richie, 36, and her family. Paris is really embracing her childhood friends again now that she’s ready to settle down too.” Head here for loads of adorable photos of Paris and Chris together!

Diehard fans know that Paris and Lindsay’s friendship-turned-feud is one of the most notorious in Hollywood history! It included the heiress’s friend Brandon Davis trashing Lindsay to the paparazzi in 2006, calling her a “fire crotch,” while Paris laughed nearby. And who could forget that night that Britney, Lindsay and Paris went out partying together! Except, according to Paris, the redhead joining them apparently wasn’t part of the plan! “It was just Brit and I out, and then she just, like, chased us to the car and got in,” Hilton told Australia’s MTV News in 2017. “She wasn’t invited.” Yikes.

