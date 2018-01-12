Paige Reportedly Forced To End Her WWE In-Ring Career After Latest Injury

Poor Paige! Will this girl ever catch a break? After falling victim to a sex tape leak and contemplating suicide because of it in early 2017, a new report claims the WWE star’s career is over.

WWE Superstar Paige (real name: Saraya-Jade Bevis), 25, is allegedly done being an in-ring performer, following her most recent injury, a new report by PWInsider claims. Paige reportedly “was informed this week that she will not be cleared to return to the ring after her most recent in-ring injury,” sources told the site. It’s believed that Paige was given the news this past Monday, Jan. 8, at the Raw taping. If true, this would mean she is now “done” as an in-ring performer. Paige has yet to confirm or deny whether this news is true, but she did take to Instagram recently to touch upon her recent setback. She actually said a “comeback” may be in the works, but at this point that’s not yet clear. (See the Instagram post at this bottom of this article.)

In case you’re unaware, Paige was seriously injured on Dec. 28, when during a match at the Nassau Coliseum in Uniondale, Long Island, she had her back to Sasha Banks. Sasha quickly pulled herself up by the ropes, and kicked with both legs into Paige’s back. Paige quickly went down, and when she got back up, she turned to grab Sasha, but fell back down again and rolled over to her back, where she stayed. The referee called for the bell when she wouldn’t get back up. Paige was quickly examined by WWE medical personnel and a stretcher was brought out to carry her back to the locker room. Fortunately, after a few minutes, Paige walked out on her own. But she wasn’t out of the woods quite yet.

The site claims that Paige is believed to have suffered from a stinger, which led to her losing feeling in her extremities. And since she previously suffered a neck injury in 2016, WWE pulled her from the ring to do more tests. So if she really is “done” with wrestling, then they must have determined she’s too injured to continue her in-ring career. Paige was supposed to perform at the first-ever Women’s Royal Rumble match on Jan. 28, but that obviously won’t be happening anymore. So sad.

This news, of course, comes just months after a sex tape, featuring Paige, leaked online. We wish Paige all the best, and hope she overcomes her latest setback.

