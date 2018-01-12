Offset Prays God ‘Keeps The Demons Away’ From Him Amid Cardi B Cheating Drama

Wow! Offset just emotionally opened up about his inner demons while rumors of his infidelity continue to persist. Check out his desperate prayer for the future here!

Well, someone sure feels guilty! Offset, 26, is basically on his hands and knees praying that he doesn’t cheat on Cardi B, 25, ever again. Offset took to Instagram to let all of his fans know that he was not only dealing with his demons, but he was asking God to make sure they don’t make a reappearance anytime soon (hopefully the big guy upstairs has an account). Along with the black-and-white photo he posted of himself, Offset provided a pretty conciliatory caption, writing, “I PRAY GOD KEEPS THE DEMONS AWAY FROM ME.” For the sake of his engagement with Cardi, we hope he doesn’t fall back into his old habits. Check out his full Instagram post below!

We reported earlier how according to a source, Offset is trying to use “epic” sex to make Cardi forget all about the drama surrounding rumors and accusations of his infidelity — especially the ones involving his alleged baby mama Celina Powell and the several sex tapes that have been dropping that depict him and women who aren’t Cardi.

Despite everything, Cardi has sworn to stand by Offset through thick and thin, admitting in a since-deleted tweet that the “heart wants what it wants.” Click here to see pics of Offset and Cardi B’s cutest moments before news of his cheating scandal dropped.

