Nick Jonas Caught On Romantic Dinner Date With ‘Handmaid’s Tale’ Star Madeline Brewer

Is there a romance brewing between Nick Jonas and ‘Handmaid’s Tale’ star Madeline Brewer? The pair went on a romantic dinner date after the Critics’ Choice Awards!

Fans may have been begging Nick Jonas, 25, to date Mariah Carey, 47, after they took a photo together after the 75th Annual Golden Globe Awards, but awards season is far from over and it looks like the “Closer” singer has gotten closer to another star after an awards show. Nick made an appearance at the Critics’ Choice Awards on Jan. 12, but afterwards, he was spotted grabbing dinner with Madeline Brewer, 25, aka Janine/Ofwarren from Hulu’s The Handmaid’s Tale. For the date, neither Nick nor Madeline had a chance to change beforehand. Nick rocked a velvet suit to the Santa Monica restaurant Via Vento, while Madeline looked stunning in the sequin gown she wore to the ceremony, where her show brought home the award for Best Drama Series, as well as Best Actress and Best Supporting Actress for her co-stars Elisabeth Moss and Ann Dowd‘s performances. SEE PICTURES OF NICK AND MADELINE’S DATE HERE.

We’d be all for a relationship between these two, but the “Jealous” singer reportedly doesn’t have a serious girlfriend right now, sources told The Blast. So while this romance could totally grow into something more serious, it could also be another awards show run-in for Nick who has been living it up this season. After attending the Golden Globes on Jan. 7, where his track “Home” from the movie Ferdinand was nominated for Best Original Song, the youngest JoBro hit up the Warner Brothers/InStyle afterparty where he run into Mariah. The two songbirds ended up taking an amazing photo together, which had fans on Twitter calling for them to get a romance going. Of course, Mimi is in a relationship with Bryan Tanaka, 34, so this pairing seems out of the question. Time will only tell where Nick and Madeline’s relationship goes from here!

Thank you #CriticsChoice 😛 A post shared by Madeline Brewer (@madbrew) on Jan 12, 2018 at 9:08am PST

HollywoodLifers, what do you think of Nick and Madeline’s date night? Let us know in the comments below!